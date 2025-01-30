Pro Bowl Tickets: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will showcase some of the biggest names in the NFL right now.
The Skills Showdown will take place on Thursday night in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. That event is not open to the public, though.
Fans can attend Sunday's Pro Bowl Games Championship game. The AFC and NFC teams, coached by Peyton and Eli Manning, will compete in a flag football game. If NFL fans want to watch the biggest stars compete with and against each other, it would be best to purchase a ticket to this year's event.
How Much Does It Cost to Attend the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?
There are still tickets available to attend the Pro Bowl games on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Orlando, Fla. There's quite a range of pricing for tickets to the event, from as low as $29 to as high as $341.
Cheapest Tickets for 2025 Pro Bowl Games
The cheapest tickets are located in the upper deck of the end zones. Prices are as low as $29, plus fees, for Sunday's event according to TicketMaster. Tickets in the upper deck on the sidelines are priced in the $30s.
Most Expensive Tickets for 2025 Pro Bowl Games
The most expensive tickets listed on TicketMaster are priced at $341, plus fees. You'd be able to sit behind the NFC sideline. Otherwise, most of the other sideline tickets run somewhere in the mid-100s, with $179 being a common price seen.
How Ticket Prices Vary by Section
Tickets for the Pro Bowl Games Championship vary by what section you would want to sit in. Tickets behind the sidelines tend to be more expensive than tickets at the end zones, which is pretty similar to how NFL game tickets are priced.
Is the Secondary Market Cheaper for Pro Bowl Games Tickets?
Some of the secondary market prices are a bit cheaper than TicketMaster's prices.
StubHub has tickets listed as low as $19, plus fees, for seats in the end zones. There are tickets in the corners priced at $49, too. The most expensive ticket on the StubHub market is worth $369.
SeatGeek has similar prices listed, with the lowest being $24 and the highest being a whopping $433 to sit in the second row behind the AFC sideline.
VividSeats list prices in the $20s as their lowest, too. However, there is a ticket priced at $1,032 for the event on Sunday.