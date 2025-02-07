Pro Football Hall of Fame Officially Names Class of 2025
The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced their Class of 2025 on Thursday night at the NFL Honors from New Orleans, Louisiana.
The selection committee elected four new members to the hall from a group of 15 modern-era finalists, three seniors, one coach, and one contributor.
Here's a look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025:
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
CB Eric Allen
DE Jared Allen
TE Antonio Gates
WR Sterling Sharpe
Those who did not make the Class of 2025 from the modern-era category are T Willie Anderson, G Jahri Evans, WR Torry Holt, LB Luke Kuechly, QB Eli Manning, WR Steve Smith Sr., LB/DE Terrell Suggs, RB Fred Taylor, K Adam Vinatieri, WR Reggie Wayne, S Darren Woodson, and G/T Marshal Yanda.
Seniors category finalists who were not elected to this year's class are Maxie Baughan and Jim Tyrer. Coach finalist Mike Holmgren and contributor finalist Ralph Hay were also not elected.
The Class of 2025 will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this coming August in Canton, Ohio.