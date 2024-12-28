Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 15 Finalists for Class of 2025
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Saturday morning.
The list, including five first-year eligible candidates, is included below.
- CB Eric Allen
- DE Jared Allen
- T Willie Anderson
- G Jahri Evans
- TE Antonio Gates
- WR Torry Holt
- LB Luke Kuechly
- QB Eli Manning
- WR Steve Smith Sr.
- LB/DE Terrell Suggs
- RB Fred Taylor
- PK Adam Vinatieri
- WR Reggie Wayne
- S Darren Woodson
- G/T Marshal Yanda
The above Finalists were reduced from a list of 25 semifinalists announced last month. WR Anquan Boldin, LB James Harrison, S Rodney Harrison, DE/LB Robert Mathis, DB Earl Thomas, WR Hines Ward, RB Ricky Watters, T Richmond Webb, DT Vince Wilfork, and G Steve Wisniewski were eliminated from contention in 2025.
The next step in the process is for the 20 finalists (15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach, and one contributor) to be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting. There is no set number of annual enshrinees, but the Hall's bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members are to be selected.
The final Class of 2025 will be announced at the “NFL Honors” in New Orleans the night prior to Super Bowl LIX.