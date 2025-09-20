Proud Saquon Barkley Raves About Daniel Jones's Hot Start With Colts
Daniel Jones has been a pleasant surprise through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season. After six largely lackluster and injury-riddled seasons with the Giants, Jones signed with the Colts this offseason, beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting role and has since led Indianapolis to a 2-0 record featuring a historic offensive start.
Through two games, Jones has completed 71.4% of his passes for 588 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and also rushed for three touchdowns. The Colts scored on their first 10 offensive possessions, and have not punted while earning impressive victories over the Dolphins and Broncos.
Jones's former Giants teammate, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, is especially proud of how Jones has played this season, and is rooting for his old quarterback this year.
"Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and myself, I want no one else to perform at a high level [more than] Daniel Jones," Barkley said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. "The fact that he's off to a hot start ... to go out there now and play at a high level and get to show people the player that I know and the person I know. I'm a big believer in anything, it might not happen in football, but the way he carries himself and the way he works and the way he competes, it's going to show at some point."
Few can understand Jones's situation better than Barkley. While Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year and made two Pro Bowls with the Giants, he experienced much greater success immediately after leaving New York for the Eagles. In his first season with Philadelphia, Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, won Offensive Player of the Year and then the Super Bowl.
Now, Jones is experiencing a similar resurgence in a new place. After playing for a Giants team that often had a weak offensive line and limited talent outside of Barkley, Jones is on an Indianapolis team with a good play-caller, offensive line, strong running game and solid receiving core. Jones will of course need to build off his hot start going forward, but so far, leaving the Giants for a team with a better supporting cast has benefitted him greatly.