Puka Nacua Etches His Name in NFL History by Reaching Latest Milestone vs. 49ers
While the Rams were outplayed by the 49ers in the first half during their Thursday Night Football clash, receiver Puka Nacua joined an impressive group of receivers early in the game.
Nacua entered Thursday's game with 2,979 career receiving yards. With three catches for 24 yards in the first half vs. the 49ers, he has surpassed the 3,000-yard mark in just the 33rd game of his NFL career. He now ties Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson as the second-fastest player to reach that feat, and only trails Odell Beckham Jr, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.
It's another impressive achievement for the third-year receiver, who despite being taken in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, has emerged as one of the league's best receivers. As a rookie, Nacua broke the NFL's longtime rookie receiving yards record, setting him up well to quickly reach 3,000 yards. Though he was limited to 11 games last year, he still put up 990 receiving yards.
Through four games this season, Nacua has been the league's hottest receiver. He is coming off a 13-catch, 170-yard receiving performance on Sunday, leads the NFL in receiving yards entering this week, and has recorded at least 90 receiving yards in every game so far this season. Now, he joins the likes of Jefferson and Beckham in NFL history.