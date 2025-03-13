Puka Nacua's Mom Posted Touching Tribute to Cooper Kupp After Release From Rams
The Los Angeles Rams officially released Cooper Kupp on Wednesday after he spent eight seasons with the team. During his time with the Rams, Kupp was more than a Super Bowl MVP and an All-Pro receiver. He was a true mentor and leader for the team, especially to receiver Puka Nacua over his first two seasons in the NFL.
Nacua's mom, Penina, posted a sweet message about Kupp on X after his release, detailing what he has meant for Nacua.
"I never got the chance to meet you but I’m forever grateful for you, Cooper Kupp," Penina wrote on X. "Thank you for being nothing but the BEST example for Puka to help him begin his career. Nothing is by chance when he landed with the LA RAMS and I couldn’t be more proud and happy that Puka had you for a mentor. Thank you for everything you gave to the team. May you continue to be GREAT and blessed with more success and health."
Puka Nacua previously called Kupp "the perfect example" after he announced the Rams' plans to trade him in February.
"The perfect example," Nacua said of Kupp on the This is Football with Kevin Clark podcast in February. "I've been able to see him for then past two years watch operate inside the football facility and what it takes to be a professional football wide receiver and to be one of the best to do it."
Kupp played a significant role in Nacua's development as a player and professional. Following Nacua's rookie season that saw him break the NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards, Kupp invited Nacua to work out with him during the offseason. Through Kupp and those disciplined workouts, Nacua improved his conditioning, diet, and preparation ahead of his sophomore season.
In 2024, Nacua called Kupp "the mastermind of running routes," and said Kupp "was very open and honest with me and where I can improve," per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
"I'm trying to still reach Coop's expectations because he set the standard for us in the wide receiver room and I think for a lot of receivers in the NFL," Nacua also said at the time.
When Nacua was ejected for punching linebacker Tyrel Dodson during the Rams' overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks this past season, it was Kupp there to guide the young receiver.
“Emotions aren’t a bad thing,” Kupp said in November, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “You want to be able to feel your emotions and be able to take them and allow them to fuel you, but you don’t want to make rash decisions based on your emotions. … ‘Puka you can’t scream eight times and then come out because you can’t breathe. We need you.’"
Kupp's impact was so important that when he was on injured reserve to start the 2023 season, Nacua's rookie year, the young receivers asked for Kupp to travel to the game so he could assist them.
“Usually guys that are on IR don’t make the trips to these away games, things like that," Sean McVay said in 2023, via Rodrigue. "Those guys specifically asked because they wanted his feedback, his ability to lead and the information that he’s able to give them that can be digestible and applicable."
Kupp has provided Nacua with tremendous wisdom to succeed through his first two NFL seasons, and though it's clear that he will be missed, his impact will surely be long felt by Nacua and many of the Rams.