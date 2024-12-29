SI

Puka Nacua Wanted to Know BYU's Alamo Bowl Result Immediately After Rams Win

The former Cougar was excited to hear the news.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball during a game.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball during a game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua got the two wins he wanted most on Saturday thanks to his team beating the Arizona Cardinals 13–9 and his alma mater BYU beating Colorado 36–14 in the Alamo Bowl.

While Nacua was posing for a photo with fellow BYU alum and Cardinals defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga after the Rams' win, he asked about the outcome of the Alamo Bowl right away.

The Rams star began asking the photographers "BYU game? Did BYU beat Colorado?" The photographers didn't know, but Tonga did. He told Nacua the good news, which prompted the receiver to shout "Woo!"

Many NFL stars never lose their love for their college programs, as seen with Nacua in the clip above. Nacua's Cougars finished with an 11–2 record and won the bowl game in their first appearance since 2022.

The Rams' win also allowed the team to keep the No. 3 playoff spot with a lead over the Seattle Seahawks. The 10–6 Rams will finish out the season on Jan. 5 against the Seahawks for a chance to officially clinch the playoff spot.

