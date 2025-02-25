Quinn Ewers Working With Ex-Cowboys Coach in Preparation for NFL Scouting Combine
As former Texas Longhorns quarterback and current NFL draft prospect Quinn Ewers prepares for the 2025 Scouting Combine, which begins on Thursday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he's enjoyed the benefits of working closely with a Super Bowl champion NFL head coach.
Ewers has been working with former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who has been "impressed" with the former Texas signal-caller, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday" Pelissero said. "McCarthy said he's just been really impressed with Ewers as a young man and the attentitiveness that he has.
"They've been talking football for hours. McCarthy says 'I'm like a kid in an ice cream shop just talking ball with Quinn Ewers.' "
Pelissero added that Ewers, who dealt with an oblique injury during the college football season for the Longhorns, is fully healthy and has even appeared to added some weight, presumably in the form of muscle, to his frame as he now reportedly weighs about 215 pounds.
Ewers is regarded as a mid-to-late second round pick by pundits, though the Texas product certainly has an opportunity to boost his stock with a good showing at the combine. And it doesn't hurt that he has the benefit of working with McCarthy, a proven winner in the NFL who has coached Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and three-time Pro Bowl selection Dak Prescott, among other QBs, in his career.