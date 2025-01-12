Todd McShay Had Ruthless Take on Texas QB Quinn Ewers Amid NFL Draft Buzz
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers played what could be his last ever college football game after his team’s 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the CFP semifinals this past week.
Ewers, who threw for 283 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Cotton Bowl defeat, is currently set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, saying as much in an interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel that aired Friday.
The 21-year-old signal-caller is projected to be one of the more controversial prospects this April despite leading Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinals in each of his last two seasons with the program.
Amid growing buzz over Ewers’s future in the NFL, former ESPN analyst Todd McShay had a very harsh message in store for the fourth-year senior.
“I don’t know that another year with Quinn Ewers is necessarily going to change him like I think it could elevate a Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, if I’m being totally honest,” McShay said on his eponymous show on Saturday. “But I also think we didn’t see the best of Quinn Ewers this year. Whether it was the oblique injury, whether it was the ankle injury at times, whether it was the pressure of playing at Texas which is a lot more overwhelming than people think.
"When I talk to NFL teams, I’ve solicited and I’ve gotten unsolicited. ... When I’m talking to guys in the league—landslide: ‘He needs to grad transfer.’”
McShay went on to give his honest, unfiltered advice for Ewers if he were on the advisory committee: “Go back to school.”
That may be a little difficult for Ewers since his backup, Arch Manning, is presumably taking over as the Longhorns’ starter next season.
Ewers is already entering what many view is a comparatively weak quarterback class in 2025—assuming he follows through with his NFL draft plans. He’s expected to sit well behind fellow quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and others, though his three years of experience playing under coach Steve Sarkisian could boost his stock given that Sarkisian runs a reportedly more complex offense in relation to other college coaches.