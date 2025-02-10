A Quirky NFL Rule Meant the Chiefs Couldn’t Attempt Onside Kick After TD
After nearly three quarters of football, the Kansas City Chiefs finally got on the board against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the end zone, and after a failed two-point conversion attempt, cut the Eagles’ lead to 34–6 with 34 seconds to play in the third quarter.
With just one quarter left to play, and down four touchdowns, it’s possible that the Kansas City Chiefs would have considered attempting an onside kick in their situation. Just one problem—they weren’t allowed to.
When the NFL changed its kickoff rules in the offseason, surprise onside kicks were banned. Further, onside kicks are not allowed to be attempted until the fourth quarter.
In most scenarios, this rule is pretty meaningless, but in this particular situation, the Chiefs might have been frustrated. Had they scored just one play later, it’s possible they would have been permitted to attempt the onside kick and try to steal possession back from the Eagles.
While it’s by no means a guarantee that the Chiefs would have opted for an onside kick, given that they went for it on fourth down from near midfield earlier in the drive, it’s clear that Kansas City knew they were only going to have the ball so many times.
Fans online criticized the rule, which limited the Chiefs’ options in a dire spot.
Don’t be surprised if the NFL takes a look at this rule in the coming offseason. Adjusting it to allow teams to attempt an onside kick at any point in the second half, at least in the postseason, would probably suffice.
The Eagles took the subsequent kickoff on a drive that took 5:43 off the clock and ended in a field goal, to extend their lead to 37–6 with just under 10 minutes to play.
If the Chiefs score again, they’ll be allowed to try an onside kick.