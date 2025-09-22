Raheem Morris Had Blunt Response About Kirk Cousins Competing for Starting QB Job
The Falcons benched quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for veteran backup Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon as their loss to the Panthers got out of hand. Through just over three quarters, the second-year signal caller went an abysmal 18-for-36 passing for 172 yards, two interceptions, and a 42.5 quarterback rating as his team trailed 27–0.
Following what was ultimately a 30–0 defeat at the hands of Carolina, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris was asked about turning the offense over to Cousins for the final frame:
"The game was out of hand," he explained. "You move on. Keep [Penix] out of harms way, keep our guys out of harms way. Take a couple players out ... The game was out of hand. They got us."
Morris was then asked if Cousins will be given the opportunity to complete for the team's starting quarterback job this week.
"No," he answered, quite emphatically.
Well, that answers that.
Cousins, 37, signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons ahead of the 2024 season, but less than a year later was benched for the then-rookie in Penix—who the team drafted just over a month after the ink was dry on Cousins's deal.
They've made it clear that, at least for now, they're sticking with the young gun.
Atlanta, 1-2, will welcome the Commanders to Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET kick off.