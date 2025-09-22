SI

Raheem Morris Had Blunt Response About Kirk Cousins Competing for Starting QB Job

The Falcons benched Michael Penix Jr. on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Michael Penix was benched for Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon.
Michael Penix was benched for Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Falcons benched quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for veteran backup Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon as their loss to the Panthers got out of hand. Through just over three quarters, the second-year signal caller went an abysmal 18-for-36 passing for 172 yards, two interceptions, and a 42.5 quarterback rating as his team trailed 27–0.

Following what was ultimately a 30–0 defeat at the hands of Carolina, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris was asked about turning the offense over to Cousins for the final frame:

"The game was out of hand," he explained. "You move on. Keep [Penix] out of harms way, keep our guys out of harms way. Take a couple players out ... The game was out of hand. They got us."

Morris was then asked if Cousins will be given the opportunity to complete for the team's starting quarterback job this week.

"No," he answered, quite emphatically.

Well, that answers that.

Cousins, 37, signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons ahead of the 2024 season, but less than a year later was benched for the then-rookie in Penix—who the team drafted just over a month after the ink was dry on Cousins's deal.

They've made it clear that, at least for now, they're sticking with the young gun.

Atlanta, 1-2, will welcome the Commanders to Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET kick off.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL