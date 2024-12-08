SI

Kirk Cousins Shared Such a Classy Moment With Vikings Fans After Falcons’ Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Kirk Cousins lost the Vikings in his return to Minnesota. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Kirk Cousins likely had the Falcons' Week 14 matchup with the Vikings circled on his calendar months before Sunday's game, but his performance against his former team turned out to be one that he will soon like to forget, as he threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in Atlanta's 42-21 loss on the road.

This was an extra special game for Cousins, as it was his first trip back to Minnesota since leaving the Vikings last offseason. He spent the previous six seasons with the Vikings and became a fan favorite for the way he carried himself both on, and off, the field.

While Cousins had a rough game, he was able to share a classy moment with some Vikings fans as he made his way to the locker room.

Check out this scene:

Respect.

The Falcons fell to 6-7 on the season, and will need to come up big down the stretch to make the playoffs.

