Raiders’ Antonio Pierce Had Powerful Message on Caring About Wins, Not Draft Position
The Las Vegas captured just their third win of the season on Sunday by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 19–14.
Winning this game was good for the Raiders' ego, but it was unfortunate for their draft order. The Raiders fell to the No. 6 draft spot with the win—But, coach Antonio Pierce doesn't care about that. He still just wants his team to tally wins.
"We don't do this to lose. We don't do this for anybody's fantasy football team. Don't do this for anybody's draft projections," Pierce said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "None of that s--- matters to us. What matters is winning, and that's all we want to do."
Vegas is really in need of a quarterback at the 2025 NFL Draft as they've dealt with some injury issues on that front. Gardner Minshew, who started in nine games this season, is out for the year with a broken collarbone. Then, backup Aidan O'Connell suffered a broken thumb but is now back.
The Raiders will finish out the season facing the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. The two games won't really hold any weight for the playoffs unless the Chargers lose in Week 17. If they win, though, they will clinch a playoff spot. The Saints and Raiders already were eliminated from playoff contention.