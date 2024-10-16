Raiders Fans Not Impressed With Davante Adams's Farewell Message to Las Vegas
Davante Adams is on to greener pastures once again.
The Las Vegas Raiders traded Adams to the New York Jets on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick, reuniting him Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate on the Green Bay Packers.
As he departs Las Vegas, Adams—who grew up in Palo Alto, Calif., as a Raiders fan—wrote a letter to the Las Vegas faithful before he suits up for his first game in a Jets uniform.
"Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday," Adams wrote on Instagram. "From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be a part of my family."
Raiders fans were not impressed, to say the least.
"Thanks for doing this in the offseason and not quitting on your team mid season!" one fan wrote in the comment section.
"'Once a raider always a raider' doesn't apply to u," another fan posted.
Adams arrived in Las Vegas via trade ahead of the 2022 NFL season to play with Derek Carr, his quarterback in college at Fresno State. But after the Raiders parted ways with Carr in 2023, trade rumors began to swirl around Adams, and they never really stopped until he was officially moved on Tuesday.
Adams played 37 games for the Raiders over two-plus seasons, appearing in all 17 contests in 2022 and '23 before a hamstring injury held him out of three games this year. He notched two 1,000-yard seasons in a Raiders uniform and notched 18 catches for 209 yards and a score through three games this year.
Adams is expected to return from his hamstring injury and make his Jets debut on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.