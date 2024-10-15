Davante Adams Plans to Make Jets Debut Sunday vs. Steelers Despite Hamstring Injury
New York Jets fans won't have to wait long to see Davante Adams suiting up and taking the field with his new team.
The star wide receiver was acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams is expecting to take the field for Sunday's tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 31-year-old had missed the previous three games with the Raiders while nursing a hamstring injury, while simultaneously seeking a way out of the franchise with a trade request. Now that he's touched down in New York, it seems his leg is feeling better and he's ready to get back to business.
Adams, who has two years left on his contract in addition to 2024, agreed to a reworked deal with the Jets that will lower his cap hit to $3.21 million for the remainder of this season, according to Schefter. Additionally, the two sides will examine his future with the franchise beyond this year.
Adams's contract doesn't include any guaranteed money after the 2024 season, so the Jets could essentially part ways with him at no cost. If they keep him on the roster under his current deal, he'd be due to make $35.64 million in 2025 and '26, and carry a cap hit slightly north of that.
Kickoff for Sunday's game against the Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, at which point the tandem of Aaron Rodgers and Adams figure to be reunited on the field for the first time since their days with the Green Bay Packers.