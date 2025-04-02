SI

Raiders GM Feeling Pressure to Draft RB Ashton Jeanty From Surprising Source

The Boise State running back has popped up as the predicted choice for the Raiders a few times.

Madison Williams

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs with the ball.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs with the ball. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The buzz surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders potentially drafting Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick is getting louder and louder.

General manager John Spytek not only has the Raiders fanbase likely in his ear about Jeanty, but he has another source telling him to draft the running back—his son, Jack.

Spytek recently talked to SiriusXM Radio about how his son is giving him an interesting ultimatum regarding the Raiders' draft plans in the first round.

"My son has made it no secret that if we don't pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 that he's walking out of the family and he's gonna find somebody else, probably whoever takes Ashton," Spytek said. "He walked right into our building and basically told [owner] Mark Davis 'If my dad doesn’t take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job.'"

It sounds like Spytek needs to draft Jeanty for the sake of his family.

Jeanty is popping up repeatedly as the predicted choice for the Raiders to select with the sixth pick. Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick even had Las Vegas picking Jeanty in his latest mock draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. also had the Raiders picking Jeanty back in his February mock draft.

