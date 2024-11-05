SI

Raiders Hiring Former Chargers Head Coach to Help With Offense

Las Vegas is calling in reinforcements after firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Head coach Antonio Pierce fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after Sunday's loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling after a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday that led to head coach Antonio Pierce firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders are turning to an old friend to help stabilize the team and, specifically, the offense.

Following Monday's rumors, Tuesday brought the news that Las Vegas is hiring former Raiders and Chargers head coach Norv Turner. His son, Scott, is the passing game coordinator for the team but did not receive a pink slip alongside Getsy.

Turner is a football lifer, coaching in various capacities beginning at Oregon in 1975 up until 2019. The last position he held was special assistant to Ron Rivera before he was fired as the Carolina Panthers head coach midseason. He spent two years as head coach of the Raiders when they were still in Oakland and his most notable coaching stretch came from 2007-2012, when he led the Chargers when they were in San Diego.

It's never a bad idea to loop more experience into a rookie head coach's immediate circle and that's what Pierce is doing here. Will it fix the Raiders' offense? Probably not. But it can't hurt, either.

