Raiders to Release Veteran Cornerback Jack Jones

The Raiders have decided to release the veteran cornerback after failing to find a trade partner.

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback Jack Jones.
The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback Jack Jones, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones had been floated in trade talks by the Raiders, but after failing to find a partner, the Raiders have moved on from the 27-year-old.

Jones played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, defending 16 passes and intercepting three. Jones suited up in 24 games over the course of two seasons in Las Vegas after being claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots in 2023.

The three-year veteran has intercepted seven career passes, and has returned four of them for touchdowns. He has also recorded 136 combined tackles, including seven for loss, while defending 27 passes.

Jones is expected to be sought after on the open market for teams in need of a veteran corner.

