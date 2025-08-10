Raiders Sign Former First-Round Pick in Attempt to Shore Up Secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal, according to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Edmunds, a former first-round pick out of Virginia Tech, spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since 2023, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and once again with the Steelers.
The 28-year-old has played in 101 career games, including 79 starts, and has recorded 465 career tackles, 7.5 sacks and six interceptions. Last season, he played in five games with the Steelers and one game with the Jags, and recorded 7 combined tackles.
He'll provide depth in the secondary for Pete Carroll's defense, and will make a run at making the active roster.