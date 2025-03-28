Raiders to Sign Veteran Linebacker Devin White to One-Year Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to sign veteran linebacker Devin White to a one-year deal, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
White, a six-year NFL veteran, played in seven games for the Houston Texans last year after playing his five previous seasons in Tampa Bay.
The 27-year-old was named to the second-team All-Pro list in 2020 and is a one-time Pro Bowler. Last season for the Texans, he recorded 19 tackles. In his career, he has notched 585 combined tackles, including 40 for loss, 23.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.
White's one-year deal for the Raiders reunites him with the franchise's minority owner Tom Brady. The two were teammates when they were in Tampa Bay. In addition, Raiders general manager John Spytek drafted White when he was with the Buccaneers.