Raiders Star DE Maxx Crosby to Undergo Ankle Surgery
Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is expected to undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery that is expected to end his season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Crosby initially injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens but has been playing through the ailment throughout much of the season. Prior to this season, Crosby had not missed a single game in his five prior years as a pro. In 12 games this year, he has recorded 45 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Crosby is scheduled to have the ankle procedure on Monday, and may need a second surgery depending on the results of the first. Doctors are under the impression that Crosby's injury could be worse than originally thought.
The Raiders are 2-11 this season, and have already been eliminated from postseason contention.