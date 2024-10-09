Raiders to Start Aidan O'Connell Over Gardner Minshew in Week 6 vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a change at quarterback ahead of their upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced Wednesday that Gardner Minshew would be heading to the bench in favor of Aidan O'Connell for Sunday's clash.
O'Connell, who started 10 games for Las Vegas last year, has not made a start throughout the first five weeks of the season, but has seen significant game action twice, including during last week's loss to the Denver Broncos.
In his two appearances, O'Connell has thrown for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 59.4% of his pass attempts. He'll replace Minshew who has struggled of late.
Minshew, 28, has started all five games for the Raiders and has thrown four touchdown passes to five interceptions. He's racked up 1,014 passing yards while completing 70.7% of his passes. The journeyman quarterback threw two interceptions during the loss to the Broncos and Las Vegas has lost two of its last three games, prompting the team to make the change under center for Week 6.
Of course, if O'Connell struggles as the starter, it's not out of the picture for Minshew to step back into the QB1 role. For the time being, at least, it seems as if Pierce feels O'Connell gives the team a better chance to win.