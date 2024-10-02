Gardner Minshew, Raiders Offer Perspectives on Davante Adams Amid Trade Turmoil
Only the Las Vegas Raiders could achieve the informal title of "Most Rubbernecked NFL Team" in a week following a 20–16 win.
Since the Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns Sunday, all of the following has taken place (or not taken place). Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce has liked an Instagram post fanning rumors that wide receiver Davante Adams will be traded. Pierce has not reached out to Adams, per Adams. Adams has reportedly requested a trade. Pierce has brushed aside talk of a trade.
Amid this chaos, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew expressed his appreciation Wednesday of Adams's considerable talents.
"You always want great players on your team, and that's what he is," Minshew said via Las Vegas-area journalist Sean Zittel. "I think we're still just figuring out what we are with him. Love to have him out there if we get him back."
Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a more pointed response.
“It’s gonna be a distraction, it is what it is. You understand that. It’s more about making plays regardless," Meyers said. "You just have to focus on what you’ve got, and that’s football.”
Las Vegas—now 2-2 on the season—is scheduled to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.