Raiders Set to Release Veteran Quarterback Gardner Minshew
The 28-year-old has 46 career starts and will be sought after on the open market.
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew when the new league year begins on March 12, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The 28-year-old Minshew made nine starts last season for the Raiders, completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,013 yards and nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He has made 46 career starts over six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and the Raiders.
He will provide a veteran presence on the open market who can start as needed and provide leadership to a young quarterback.
