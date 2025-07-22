Raiders to Sign Veteran Pro Bowl Safety Jamal Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Adams, who is now reunited with former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, is said to be in the "healthiest" shape he's been in years, per the report from Schultz.
Details of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, but the 29-year-old will play this season in Las Vegas after spending 2024 with both the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. He played in just three games for Tennessee and two more for Detroit.
Health has been an issue for Adams, but the eight-year NFL veteran has recorded 501 career tackles, seven forced fumbles and four career interceptions. He has earned the reputation as a hard hitting downhill tackler, and should add to the depth of the secondary for Carroll and the Raiders as he looks to regain prior form.