SI

Raiders to Sign Veteran Pro Bowl Safety Jamal Adams

The three-time Pro Bowl safety is reunited with former head coach Pete Carroll.

Mike McDaniel

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran safety Jamal Adams.
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran safety Jamal Adams. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Adams, who is now reunited with former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, is said to be in the "healthiest" shape he's been in years, per the report from Schultz.

Details of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, but the 29-year-old will play this season in Las Vegas after spending 2024 with both the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. He played in just three games for Tennessee and two more for Detroit.

Health has been an issue for Adams, but the eight-year NFL veteran has recorded 501 career tackles, seven forced fumbles and four career interceptions. He has earned the reputation as a hard hitting downhill tackler, and should add to the depth of the secondary for Carroll and the Raiders as he looks to regain prior form.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL