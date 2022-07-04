Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Minnesota Vikings Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings on week one of the preseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to welcome fans back into Allegiant Stadium on the first official week of the preseason as they host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings will be the second consecutive team the Raiders face off that have a new head coach controlling the reigns of the NFL franchise.

Kevin O'Connell replaces Mike Zimmer as the Vikings' head coach. O’Connell is another young offensive mastermind that is coming off from winning a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

With O’Connell in charge, the Vikings are determined to take the next step in dethroning the Green Bay Packers from the top spot of the NFC North.

One possible way the Vikings plan on doing so is by changing their offensive gameplan, which is becoming slightly more pass-heavy and relieving Dalvin Cook from the workload.

"Our offensive style, it's not a run-first offense anymore," Justin Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Clayborn. "Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really, I'm so excited (to be) in this offense."

Last season, O'Connell helped funnel Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp into the league’s receptions and receiving yards leader.

Kupp would finish the year as the NFL’s Offensive Player of The Year and Super Bowl MVP.

While in Minnesota, he will be expected to do the same with rising star Justin Jefferson, who’s coming off another great season.

Whether Jefferson does or does not play in the preseason, the Raiders secondary will have an opportunity to match up against a really good group of receivers.

Everyone is expecting wide receiver K.J. Osborn to have a breakout season, as he enters his third season in the league.

Osborn finished fourth in receptions (50) and third on the team in receiving yards (665).

Another backup that has stepped up when needed is running back Alexander Mattison, who finished second in rushing attempts and yards on the team.

Both of these players should be the stars during the preseason game.

Something to keep in mind is that after playing the Vikings, roster cuts will be happening.

Roster limits will be cut from 90 players to 85 on Aug. 16, two days after playing the Vikings.

So the Raiders coaching staff, along with the Vikings, will be giving reps to the players who need an extra look before cutting the roster to 85 players.

Week one preseason matchup will take place on Sunday Aug. 14th, 2022.

