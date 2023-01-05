We previously reported on the three biggest positions of need for the Las Vegas Raiders as they turn their attention to the off-season.

One of those positions is the interior defensive line. The Raiders have two top-tier edge rushers who consistently get to the quarterback, but they need to find some players who can generate pressure from the interior and stop the run.

The Raiders currently do not have much depth on their defensive line. Fortunately for Coach Josh McDaniels and company, this is a deep class for interior defensive linemen, especially at the top of the draft. Today, we’ll look closely at the top five interior defensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jalen Carter, Georgia -- While Jalen Carter will not likely be available when the Raiders make their first-round selection, a trade-up with all their draft capital is not out of the question. Carter is one of the best defensive line prospects to come out of college in a long time. Over his three-year career at Georgia, Carter has recorded 80 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for losses, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. Carter was a problem all season for opposing offensive lines with his quickness and physicality at the point of attack and his absurd athleticism for the position. If the Raiders decide to move up for Carter, he could be a franchise-changing player.

Bryan Bresee, Clemson -- Bryan Bresee and the Raiders are a match made in heaven, as he should be available wherever the Raiders end up selecting in the first round. While he might not be the otherworldly defensive prospect that Carter is, Bresee shares a similar skill set and may be an even better interior pass rusher than Carter. He recorded 52 total tackles and nine sacks in his career at Clemson and probably would have had more if not for a torn ACL in his sophomore season. Bresee is a strong and athletic presence on the interior, has positional versatility, and can generate pressure through any gap. It would be a perfect match if the Raiders decide to sit tight and wait for Bresee to fall their way.

Siaki Ika, Baylor -- If the Raiders are looking to stop the run, the 6-4, 358-pound Siaki Ika would be the perfect candidate to help them do that. Ika will likely be available in the second round when the Raiders pick at No. 39. He is a great athlete for his size, having quick feet and strong hands to push back offensive linemen. He might not offer as much potential in the pass rush department, but he makes up for it in his ability to be a run stuffer. Patrick Graham is a fan of big, run-stuffing defensive linemen, so it would be no surprise if he turned out to be a big fan of Ika.

Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida -- One of the most versatile and explosive defensive tackles in this draft class, Gervon Dexter Sr. is a nightmare for opposing running backs. With ridiculous closing speed for his size and a lightning-fast get-off, Dexter moves very well for being a 6-5 313-pound lineman. This gives him the potential to be a good run-stopper and a good pass rusher from the interior. Dexter is projected in the mid-second round but could go even higher than that if he tests well at the NFL Draft Combine. His rare blend of size and strength will allow him to be a three-down lineman at the next level. It would be a solid gamble if the Raiders wanted to move up to nab Dexter on day two.



Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh -- When looking at potential round 3-4 prospects, Calijah Kancey would be great value for the Raiders if he would be available when they select in those rounds. The 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year is explosive off the line and has elite lower body strength. He is only 280 pounds at defensive tackle but makes up for his lack of desired size with his strength at the point of attack. It also allowed him to be an elite pass rusher from the interior in college, recording 16 sacks in three years at Pitt. Kancey is an elite athlete with a versatile skill set that should allow him to be an impact player at the next level.

