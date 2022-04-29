Dave Ziegler: Champ Kelly Integral Part of Draft Process

Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly has played an integral part of this year's draft process for the Silver and Black.

Today is the day. The Las Vegas Raiders will have their first pick in the third-round if they don’t trade up.

Something to note as Raider Nation prepares for the Silver and Black’s selection is the fact that Champ Kelly, who has the title assistant general manager, has played an integral part in the draft process.

“Yea, Champ has been exceptional for us up to this point,” Ziegler said. “He'll continue to be. He's taken on, I’d say, a lot of different hats through this process.”

“Obviously, his title is assistant GM. He's worked heavily on the college side here since we since we brought him on board and has kind of been a leader in that regard too.”

Ziegler praised the work Kelly has done thus far in Las Vegas.

“I could kind of go on and on about all the different areas that he's helped organize and he's helped kind of facilitate,” Ziegler said. “But he's been extremely valuable. He's someone that I can rely on. Again, I'd say we've been trained the same way, so we see how we want to run the college process similar.”

“We see players in a similar light, so he's been extremely valuable for us and has just been someone that I've been able to lean on that takes a lot of pressure off of me of having to feel like you have to have your hands in everything and kind of control each and every process. I can lean on him to control those things and to make sure they're executed in the way that we believe they should be.”

