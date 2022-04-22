Skip to main content

Dave Ziegler: Good Depth of Players in 2022 NFL Draft

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler believes there is good depth in this year's draft. The Silver and Black's first draft pick comes in the third round.

As the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL begin to count down the days until the NFL Draft, teams are finishing up their evaluations and figuring out their approach to this year’s draft.

It’s no different for general manager Dave Ziegler and his staff.

When asked if Ziegler believes there’s a good depth of players in this year’s draft, he believes there is.

"Yea, I think every draft is different,” Ziegler said. “There are always different narratives and some of them are always the same.”

“You know, each year, like these players don't exist or so on and so forth. But I would answer that question and say I do feel like there's good depth in this draft.”

Depth in this year’s draft is especially important for the Silver and Black as their first draft pick isn’t until the third round.

“Some positions are deeper than others,” Ziegler said. “At the top of the board and the top of the talent on the board, I don't know. I think there's good players in this draft that you could draft in the first round, you can draft in the second round, you could draft in third round, whatever.”

“But I’d say at the end of the day, I think the depth of this draft is strong.”

The full draft pick lineup for the Raiders is as follows:

Round 3 – Pick #86

Round 4 – Pick #126

Round 5 – Pick #164 (Acquired from New England Patriots via Trent Brown trade)

Round 5 – Pick #165

Round 7 – Pick #227 (Acquired from Carolina Panthers via Denzel Perryman trade)

