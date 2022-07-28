Raiders' Opponents Ranked: CBs, No. 2

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

They will face some of the best cornerbacks in the league as they go through this schedule, which will give their upgraded receiving corps plenty of challenges.

To put it simply, there may not be a better ballhawk currently in the NFL than Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The former undrafted free agent has turned into just that after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Since Jackson entered the league in 2018, no player has more interceptions than his 25.

That's been buoyed by the last two seasons, where Jackson has accumulated a stunning 17 picks.

He's a monster in man coverage, recording 19 of his career interceptions in man since 2018, which is the most in the NFL in that span.

Jackson also made his first Pro Bowl last season, with his eight interceptions being second in the league and his 23 other pass breakups tying for the league-lead.

Last season was the first time he finished in PFF's top-10 of corner rankings, although he has been well above-average in every season he's played.

That likely has to do with the fact that Jackson didn't give up a touchdown in coverage the first two years of his career.

The former Super Bowl champion hasn't allowed a completion percentage above 59 percent over any season, and the highest quarterback rating recorded against him is 66.5.

The fact that all this has come as Jackson has got more and more playing time shows that he's only been better with the more opportunities he has to make plays.

Now being on the Chargers, he gives them a legitimate lockdown corner who makes QBs think twice about throwing in his direction.

Jackson joining talents like safety Derwin James and fellow corner Asante Samuel Jr. gives the Chargers a potentially loaded secondary for this season.

If all off that talent is able to come together, it could give the Chargers the best chance at countering the Raiders loaded offense.

