Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 17 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-89 are headed home to Allegiant Stadium to host the San Francisco 49er on New Year's Day on Sunday afternoon.

Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about last weekend's loss and the state of the franchise.

You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript.

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Q: Looking at Derek Carr’s numbers over the last five games, he’s had nine interceptions, 55 percent or below on completion percentage. I know that there's a lot of different factors that go into it. Is there anything specifically that he might be doing or not doing that's contributing to that?

Coach Lombardi: “I think we go into each game and the first key in every game is take care of the football. And I think that's for everybody, whether it's Josh Jacobs running the ball in terms of fumbles, or Davante Adams in terms of securing the catch, Mack Hollins, the offensive line staying inside out. So, that's the first thing we talk about in terms of taking care of the football. I think that's everybody. So, I think Derek would be the first one to tell you, and I think he told you that after the game, just make sure that we take care of the ball on a consistent basis and that will clean a lot of things up for everybody."

Q: Can you talk about the missed throws to open receivers that would extend drives and maybe score points. What about that part of it?

Coach Lombardi: “I think at the end of the day, there's a lot of factors again that go into that stuff in terms of missing throws or making throws, whether it's clean pocket or not a clean pocket, or we miss a blitz pickup by the halfback, or the receiver runs the wrong depth. So, there's a lot of factors that go into each play. I can't really get into specifics on every single play. One thing might look one way on the TV, or the coaches copy, but it may not be something that we were looking for in terms of everybody executing their job. And I think you've seen the good parts of things when everybody does their job on the same play. Mack Hollins runs the right depth on the route, attacks leverage, and then we have a clean pocket, and the halfback does a good job in blitz pickup, gets out on the route, and then we have a pretty decent play. But it takes all 11 guys, whether it's Derek Carr, Mack Hollins, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs. It takes all 11 of them."

Q: Did you feel the conditions either impacted anything you guys wanted to call or how the plays were executed?

Coach Lombardi: “No. I mean, I think the players did a good job of handling the weather. They were out there pregame, got lathered up, got ready to go. And then you saw the first drive of the game, we go down 14 plays and go and score a touchdown. I don't think the elements really had anything to do with the terms of what we were doing or the outcome of the game. Pittsburgh was doing some things on defense that made us go a certain route and do a couple different things. And obviously, we felt pretty good in the first half. And then the second half, we obviously turned the ball over. So, we couldn't get a rhythm that way. It wasn't really because the weather, it was more because of self-inflicted wounds."

Q: Multiple times this year, your offense has come out and scored and has been successful, and then at times, just disappears. Why is that?

Coach Lombardi: “I think each game is unique and you look back on each one and say, what did we do differently in terms of executing our job. You look at a couple of games, last week was penalties, this week was turnovers. So, again, what is it per week, it's a little something different. I think the biggest thing for us, as a unit for getting ready for a really good team in San Francisco, we just got to go out there and have a really consistent three days of practice. Know the opponent, make sure we understand who they are and how they play. Because this team were about to plays is very fast, they're well coached, and this is very good defense. This is probably the best defense we've played all season. So, in terms of getting prepared ready to go, that falls into preparation, and I think is really how to answer your question."

Q: What were some things that you took from your time in San Francisco that you use being a coach and offensive coordinator now?

Coach Lombardi: "Yeah, I mean, it's great organization. I mean, Mr. [Jed] York, and Dr. [John] York, and the whole York family does a phenomenal job in terms of running that organization first class. I mean, I really enjoyed my time there. And then my wife, [I] got married there. I got a lot of good memories there in terms of how they did things. It was a long time ago. I was an assistant with Coach [John] Harbaugh, and then Coach [Jim] Tomsula and Coach [Chip] Kelly. I think the biggest thing for me, I think I spoke to you guys earlier, I've coached on the defensive side of the ball and coached on the offensive side of the ball. And so, my background in terms of coaching, I was able to learn a lot and kind of take everything in and really learn how to be a coach. That was really the biggest thing for me in my time there. I really grew as a coach in terms of just taking in information and it's really benefited me now as I sit here with you guys. But really enjoyed my time there, what a great place to coach and what a great place to live. My wife's from San Mateo, so she's a hometown Bay Area girl through and through."

Q: 13 teams this year in the NFL have kept their starting quarterback for every game. Six are division leaders, two have already secured playoff spots, and three are in the hunt. The only two teams that have had their quarterback and are not in the hunt are the Raiders and the Bears. What is it about this team that isn't where the majority are who've had their quarterback the whole time?

Coach Lombardi: “If you go look back at the entire season, we've lost a number of close games, and I think we need to do better job executing our job consistently. Like you said, we disappear on some drives or don't execute in critical situations or turn the ball over. I think we saw that at the beginning of the year. We did a better job of that in the middle of the season, where we saw us win some close games, and then the past few weeks we haven't been able to do that, whether it's the LA Rams game or this past game. So, again, we have to make sure we play our best in situational football. That's everybody, the offensive line, the running backs, and I think if we did a better job of that and continue to do a better job of that we'll win games and would have won some more games."

Q: Jarrett Stidham hasn't had a lot of playing time, but what do you see from him?

Coach Lombardi: “Actually, I’ve coached Jarrett in New England. We drafted him in 2019 when I was coaching with Josh [McDaniels] there. Jarrett comes in every day, works extremely hard. Does a really good job on the scout team of giving the defensive a good look and prepares just like Derek Carr prepares, just like Chase Garbers prepares. Takes in the opponent and makes sure he knows the defense because he has to make sure he's ready to go, just like everybody else does. Just like Zamir White has to do at running back because you never know. He's got to be prepared to play. If your active at the game, you have to be ready to play. So, he makes sure he does it every single week."