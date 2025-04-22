Rams' GM, Sean McVay Leaves Door Open For Reunion With Jalen Ramsey
Last week, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier announced that the team is looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey. After two seasons in Miami, Grier stated they are moving on from Ramsey and seeking a trade partner for the three-time All-Pro cornerback.
The Los Angeles Rams have not ruled out trading for Ramsey, which would reunite them with the player who spent three and a half seasons with the team and helped them win a Super Bowl in 2022.
“I know I’ve had discussions with Miami, so we discussed getting through the draft," Rams general manager Les Snead say, via Adam Grosbard of the OC Register. "I know there’s a lot of nuances to that situation based on all the things that come with the trade, contracts and things like that. So not sure where they’re at in the process."
Rams head coach Sean McVay added of Ramsey: "He's a great player. We know him very well, we know him intimately. You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that. But I think like Les articulated, our focus and concentration is on this week’s upcoming draft. There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude ... But you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud."
Both Snead and McVay emphasized that their focus is currently on the NFL draft, which begins in two days. If Ramsey isn't used as part of a draft day trade, it seems likely that he will get traded after the draft when teams, including the Rams, have narrowed down what holes are still remaining on their rosters.