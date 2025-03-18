Rams' Jared Verse Had Priceless Reaction to Eagles Fan Writing Him a Super Nice Letter
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse might have to take some of his comments back about Philadelphia Eagles fans. Ahead of the Rams-Eagles divisional round game, Verse told the Los Angeles Times that he "hates Eagles fans," which turned into a storyline in the lead up to the game.
“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told The Times. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”
"When I see that green and white I hate it," Verse also said. "I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”
Before that divisional playoff game, Verse had previously played the Eagles at home in the regular season in November, prompting Verse's contempt toward their fan base. Though Verse walked away from that regular season matchup despising Eagles fans, one Philadelphia fan left as a new fan of Verse. That fan admired Verse so much that he wrote the young Rams defender a thoughtful letter in November—which Verse unfortunately did not read until well after his comments about Eagles fans.
The letter read: "Hello from a Philadelphia Eagles Fan! And a 66-year-old one at that. I was watching the Eagles-Rams game and saw you help up a knocked over cameraman. Really help him and then made sure he was O.K. I’ve watched way too much football in my day and that’s very atypical!"
"So I thought ‘who is this guy?’ and watched your play the rest of the game. No news to you buy you are an AMAZING player and I wish we had you in Philly," the Eagles fan continued. "Later on I saw you flatted 350 lb Jordan Mailata on the Eagles OL. Went on Wikipedia and saw your background. Impressive. So, Merry Christmas and wishing you and the Rams well—hope to see you in the playoffs. Good luck and good health. I’ll be following you from now on."
Verse posted the letter to his Instagram story and wrote: "Guess I should have opened this before the game ... Hope you still a fan" with a heart emoji.
The Eagles got the best of the Rams in the playoffs and went on to win the Super Bowl, but Verse might have to change his tune about the fan base after receiving that nice of a letter from the unnamed fan.