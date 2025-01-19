SI

Rams DE Jared Verse Egged on Hate From Eagles Fans Before Playoff Matchup

Verse soaked in the boos from Eagles fans before the Rams faced Philadelphia.

Ryan Phillips

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse eggs on Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of their NFL divisional round game.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse eggs on Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of their NFL divisional round game.
Jared Verse is fully leaning into the villain role on Sunday.

Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, the rookie defensive end got a lot of hate from Eagles fans. And he was fully embracing it.

Earlier this week, Verse said, "I hate Eagles fans. They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."

Clearly those comments were heard loud and clear in the City of Brotherly Love. As Verse walked around the field before the game, Eagles fans battered him with boos and jeers. He leaned into it even harder.

You have to give Verse credit for this—he could have hit and avoided such a scene, but he owned his comments and faced the music. He also had a brief interaction with Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter as well, but it didn't appear to turn ugly.

Ryan Phillips
