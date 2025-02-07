Rams' Jared Verse Wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Award
Jared Verse etched his name in NFL history on Thursday night.
After recording 66 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 17 games, the Los Angeles Rams first-year phenom was crowned the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Verse received 37 first-place votes from a panel of 50 media members, finishing far ahead of Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in second place with nine.
The Rams selected Verse with the No. 19 pick of the 2024 draft. Verse marked Los Angeles's first selection in the first round since it drafted quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in 2016.
Verse joins Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels—the Offensive Rookie of the Year—as the two members of the 2024 rookie class to take home hardware during the league's annual award show.