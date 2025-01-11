Rams' Kobie Turner Shares How He Helped Puka Nacua During California Fire Evacuations
This week, Los Angeles has dealt with the unimaginable—a horrific sequence of wildfires that have killed 13 and destroyed over 13,000 structures.
In addition to the loss of life and property they have caused, these disasters have wreaked havoc on the local sports schedule. The Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to host an NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, but that game has been moved to Glendale, Ariz.
On Saturday, the Rams met with reporters before the game and discussed their difficult week of preparation. Defensive end Kobie Turner specifically recalled helping out wide receiver Puka Nacua, who came to Turner's house one night as his fell within an evacuation warning zone.
"We all kind of huddled up together. This was our first time going through anything like this so we all kind of relied on each other," Turner said via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. "At the end of the day I'm blessed to have created a family here."
Both Nacua and Turner are in their second years with Los Angeles, and both will be playing in their second playoff games.