Rams' Puka Nacua Joins Cooper Kupp in Returning From Injury vs. Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams offense will receive a major boost on Thursday with some key pieces set to return from injury.
It had already been determined that Cooper Kupp would be back in action for the midweek clash against the Minnesota Vikings, and he'll now be joined by fellow star wide receiver Puka Nacua. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Rams are activating Nacua ahead of the primetime tilt in what will be his first taste of game action since suffering an injury during Los Angeles's season opener.
As for his workload on Thursday, the team has not made an official decision regarding his usage. ESPN's Adam Schefter indicates they'll make that determination closer to game time. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Nacua had been nursing a knee injury during training camp and aggravated the ailment in Week 1, resulting in a lengthy IR stint. He's been shelved since the Sept. 8 tilt against the Detroit Lions, but will now make his much-anticipated return in Week 8 against the Vikings.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a historic rookie season in 2023, racking up 105 catches and a record 1,486 receiving yards to go with six touchdowns. He caught four passes for 35 yards before exiting his team's opener.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford will surely be overjoyed to have his top two weapons back, having been without the duo of Kupp and Nacua since September.