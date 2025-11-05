Rams' Sean McVay Issues Optimistic Puka Nacua Injury Update for Sunday vs. 49ers
Puka Nacua was knocked out of the Rams’ Week 9 contest against the Saints after taking a shot to the ribs, but his coach has given a positive updated on his condition.
Sean McVay told reporters Nacua should be good to play in L.A.’s big NFC West showdown with the 49ers on Sunday. The Rams enter Week 10 with a 6–2 record, while San Francisco is 6–3.
Nacua missed the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Jaguars due to a sprained ankle. It didn’t matter as L.A. hammered Jacksonville 35–7. The team has won three games in a row and four of its last five, with an overtime loss to the 49ers in Week 5 the only blemish in that time.
The 24-year-old receiver is tied for second in the NFL with 61 catches this season and ranks fourth with 711 yards. Against the 49ers earlier in the season, he had 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Despite only playing three quarters against New Orleans, he had seven catches for 95 yards and a score.
Nacua and Davante Adams have been an outstanding pair of targets for quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Adams has chipped in with 36 catches for 491 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Rams. His addition has opened the offense up by giving Stafford a reliable receiver opposite Nacua.
On the year, Stafford has completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,147 yards, with an NFL-best 21 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The 37-year-old’s passer rating (113.2) ranks sixth in the NFL, while his QBR (66.5) ranks 10th. That passer rating would be a career-high for Stafford.
Nacua returning to the lineup would be huge for L.A.