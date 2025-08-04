Rams' Sean McVay Provides Concerning Matthew Stafford Health Update
Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back issue since the start of Los Angeles Rams training camp and hasn't suited up for practice as of yet. Over the weekend head coach Sean McVay offered something of a concerning update as the Rams' first preseason game approaches.
McVay said the team wants to ease Stafford back into football "hopefully in the near future" but for now the QB will be doing what sounds like individual, low-stress workouts on his own instead of participating in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders leading up to the two sides' preseason clash.
"It's static throwing," McVay said of what Stafford will be doing this week, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "It's some of the unloaded running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking. He's able to do a little bit of lighter cardio and able to do some good core work, but it's more just functional strength surrounding the area while making sure that you don't do anything to set yourself back based on the trajectory that he's doing. But we are looking forward to getting him and easing him back into football, hopefully in the near future."
It is not usually a good sign when an NFL players is in the "walking" portion of their injury rehab with the regular season a month away. Stafford's extensive injury history makes McVay's quote even more alarming. If the Rams are only hopeful they can ease Stafford back into football in the "near future," what does the worst-case timeline look like? The team has downplayed the issue this offseason but if Stafford still isn't practicing it seems like a growing concern at minimum.
An issue to watch as the Rams prepare for the 2025 season.