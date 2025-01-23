Rams' Sean McVay Shares Hope for Matthew Stafford's Decision on Future
After the Los Angeles Rams' divisional loss to the Phildelphia Eagles last weekend, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said he's going to "take some time to think about" his NFL future in the offseason. It's also been announced by Stafford's wife Kelly that he played with four broken ribs since Week 15.
Stafford has two years left on his contract, but he is turning 37 in a couple weeks. He did say he "feels like" he has more football left in the tank, but he hasn't made an official decision yet. Rams coach Sean McVay doesn't want a repeat of last offseason, where Stafford didn't sign his contract adjustment until the day training camp began.
"We don't want to have that go on again," McVay said, via ESPN. "I don't think that's good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication. I think there's a lot of love coming from our part. I think there's a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario."
It's likely Stafford will remain with the Rams as long as he recovers well this offseason and wants to still continue his NFL career. If he doesn't stay with the Rams for whatever reason, that would be huge for the team to start over with a new quarterback. No wonder McVay hopes to know Stafford's decision soon.