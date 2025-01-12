Rams Send Message to LA Amid Devastating Wildfires in Full-Page Newspaper Ad
As wildfires have decimated parts of Los Angeles this week, the community is mourning sizable losses. As of early Sunday morning, officials have reported 16 deaths and the destruction of 5,000 structures. The Palisades fire started Tuesday, spans 23,707 acres and is only 11% contained. The Eaton Fire, spanning 14,117 acres, is 15% contained. The Kenneth and Hurst fire are 1,052 and 799 acres, respectively, both mostly contained.
The Los Angeles Rams took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Los Angeles Times to express its support for the community.
Here is what the ad reads:
Maybe you were born here.
Maybe you moved here.
But you are Los Angeles.
When something hurts one of us, it hurts all of us.
And we respond, together.
Showing our strength, tenacity, passion and generosity.
Revealing a City of Angels.
To those who have suffered and los.
To those who are opening their doors, wo are providing shelter, food, and hope.
To the neightbors who are embracing strangers, and stretching out their hands.
To all of the first responders who are risking their lives, and giving their all for something greater.
Thank you.
YOU are Los Angeles.
WE are Los Angeles.
The Rams will play a "home" game in State Farm Stadium in Glendale—the house of their NFC West division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals—on Monday night. The state of the area forced the NFL to consider, and ultimately exercise an emergency option for the game's location.