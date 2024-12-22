Rams Had Cutest Celebration for Tyler Higbee After Scoring TD in Return From Injury
The Los Angeles Rams shared a heartwarming moment on Sunday in celebration of tight end Tyler Higbee.
Higbee was playing in his first game of the season, having suffered a torn ACL in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year against the Detroit Lions that kept him off the field for nearly a year.
After all that recovering and waiting, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact, scoring what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets.
After the score, Higbee shared an adorable moment on the sidelines with his teammates, who were clearly hyped for his return.
“I almost passed out,” Higbee told CBS after the game. “Everybody was so excited for me. I got so much support and love. Our staff, team members. It’s just awesome.”
While the Rams stumbled out of the gate this season, they have been one of the best teams in the NFL of late, winning eight of their past 10 games. With Higbee back on the field, Los Angeles adds another important piece to the offensive puzzle just in time for a run to the postseason.