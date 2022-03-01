Skip to main content

Rams Ex Wes Phillips Excited to Coach Vikings in 'Football Town'

Phillips could feel the passion of Vikings fans even before his first press conference.

When a team sustains success over multiple years, it is inevitable that they will have coaches poached from their staff by other organizations trying to emulate said success. The Rams, fresh from winning Super Bowl LVI, are no different.

The Rams saw two assistant coaches poached by the Minnesota Vikings, with offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell named the Vikings head coach and tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Wes Phillips named the new Vikings offensive coordinator.

While the Rams did win Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, they have struggled at times to field a true home-field advantage, most notably in their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

For Los Angeles, the city will most likely remain a Lakers and Dodgers town, as the Rams will continue to play at best third fiddle in the city. It is a completely different story in Minnesota, which has been evident to Phillips from the beginning, as he noted at his introductory press conference.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams fans react during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rams Ex Wes Phillips Excited to Coach Vikings in 'Football Town'

Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips prior to a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wes Phillips

“I’m excited to be in a football town, a football state, a football region,” Phillips said. “Even after just being here a few days, I had to get a haircut because they told me I had a press conference. Sitting there waiting for a haircut (with) people getting haircuts and people cutting their hair, all they’re talking about is the Minnesota Vikings. You don’t get as much of that in LA. There’s a lot of things to do there."

Whether or not the Rams will become the major team in Los Angeles sports is yet to be seen. What can be said though is that Wes Phillips is excited to coach for a fanbase that is the pride of the state and the true talk of the town they play in. 

Rams Ex Wes Phillips Excited to Coach Vikings in 'Football Town'

