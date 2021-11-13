Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

    Von Miller is trending in the direction of playing in Week 10 against the 49ers.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams acquired OLB Von Miller a week and a half ago, but he has yet to make his debut with his new team as a result of nursing an ankle injury he suffered during his time with the Denver Broncos.

    Miller was a game-time decision last Sunday ahead of the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but L.A. ultimately chose it was best to play it safe and hold him on the sideline until his ankle further progresses. 

    On Saturday, Rams coach Sean McVay said that he expects Miller to play Monday night against the 49ers, assuming there are no setbacks between now and game time.

    "Unless there's any setbacks, I expect Von to be ready to roll," McVay said.

    When Miller takes the field for the first time in a Rams uniform, he'll join a formidable group upfront, working alongside Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. The Rams already sit atop the NFL in sacks (28) and with Miller being penciled in, L.A. unequivocally becomes the most fierce pass rush in the league.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1147
    Play

    Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

    Rams OLB Von Miller is trending in the direction of playing in Week 10 against the 49ers.

    10 seconds ago
    IMG_1144
    Play

    Rams at 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks

    Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at 49ers Week 10 matchup.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1146
    Play

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

    Recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams debut in Week 10 against the 49ers.

    1 hour ago

    The 49ers will be without right tackle Mike McGlinchey following a quadriceps injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. San Francisco will turn to Tom Compton to fill the void, a matchup the likely favors Miller coming off the edge.

    Miller has registered 19 tackles, seven TFLs, 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in seven games with the Broncos this season.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1147
    News

    Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

    11 seconds ago
    IMG_1144
    News

    Rams at 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1146
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1145
    News

    Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

    2 hours ago
    IMG-0194
    News

    Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    19 hours ago
    IMG-1057
    News

    Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Rams

    Nov 12, 2021
    IMG-1128
    News

    Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 Preview: Will L.A.'s New Additions Have an Impact?

    Nov 12, 2021