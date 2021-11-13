Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks
The Los Angeles Rams acquired OLB Von Miller a week and a half ago, but he has yet to make his debut with his new team as a result of nursing an ankle injury he suffered during his time with the Denver Broncos.
Miller was a game-time decision last Sunday ahead of the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but L.A. ultimately chose it was best to play it safe and hold him on the sideline until his ankle further progresses.
On Saturday, Rams coach Sean McVay said that he expects Miller to play Monday night against the 49ers, assuming there are no setbacks between now and game time.
"Unless there's any setbacks, I expect Von to be ready to roll," McVay said.
When Miller takes the field for the first time in a Rams uniform, he'll join a formidable group upfront, working alongside Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. The Rams already sit atop the NFL in sacks (28) and with Miller being penciled in, L.A. unequivocally becomes the most fierce pass rush in the league.
Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks
Rams OLB Von Miller is trending in the direction of playing in Week 10 against the 49ers.
Rams at 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks
Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at 49ers Week 10 matchup.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers
Recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams debut in Week 10 against the 49ers.
The 49ers will be without right tackle Mike McGlinchey following a quadriceps injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. San Francisco will turn to Tom Compton to fill the void, a matchup the likely favors Miller coming off the edge.
Miller has registered 19 tackles, seven TFLs, 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in seven games with the Broncos this season.
More from Ram Digest:
- Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers
- Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear
- Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers
- Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers
- Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Rams
- Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 Preview
- Former Teammate John Johnson III Questions Odell Beckham Jr.'s Decision to Join Rams
- Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract Details Revealed
- Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. Finalizing Deal to Sign With Rams
- Rams C Brian Allen Nursing Elbow Injury, Status vs. 49ers in Question
- Rams at 49ers: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.