Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

Von Miller is trending in the direction of playing in Week 10 against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams acquired OLB Von Miller a week and a half ago, but he has yet to make his debut with his new team as a result of nursing an ankle injury he suffered during his time with the Denver Broncos.

Miller was a game-time decision last Sunday ahead of the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but L.A. ultimately chose it was best to play it safe and hold him on the sideline until his ankle further progresses.

On Saturday, Rams coach Sean McVay said that he expects Miller to play Monday night against the 49ers, assuming there are no setbacks between now and game time.

"Unless there's any setbacks, I expect Von to be ready to roll," McVay said.

When Miller takes the field for the first time in a Rams uniform, he'll join a formidable group upfront, working alongside Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. The Rams already sit atop the NFL in sacks (28) and with Miller being penciled in, L.A. unequivocally becomes the most fierce pass rush in the league.

The 49ers will be without right tackle Mike McGlinchey following a quadriceps injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. San Francisco will turn to Tom Compton to fill the void, a matchup the likely favors Miller coming off the edge.

Miller has registered 19 tackles, seven TFLs, 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in seven games with the Broncos this season.

