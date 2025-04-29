Randy Moss' Son, Montigo, to Participate in Vikings Rookie Minicamp
Montigo Moss, the son of Randy Moss, is being given a chance to follow in his fathers footsteps—literally.
According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the former University of Maine wide receiver has accepted an invitation to the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 rookie minicamp. The same Minnesota Vikings, of course, that drafted Randy in the first round of the 1998 NFL draft.
The 6'1", 220-pound Montigo spent five seasons with Maine, putting together a career year in 2024 with 61 receptions for 722 yards and seven touchdowns. He wore the No. 81 while with the Black Bears—the same number his father wore for the majority of his NFL career.
Montigo now has quite the pair of shoes to fill, as his father was a four-time First-team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, a five-time NFL receiving touchdown leader, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Moss—Randy, that is—announced late last year that he had beaten cancer, and that he launched a website (RandyMoss.com) where fans can purchase merchandise, with all proceeds going towards cancer research. Check it out here.