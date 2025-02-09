Randy Moss Will Return to Sunday NFL Countdown for Super Bowl After Cancer Diagnosis
After a December health scare, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is back on the ESPN set.
Moss will return to Sunday NFL Countdown on Sunday morning ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Saturday night.
The 47-year-old television stalwart stepped away from Countdown in December under mysterious circumstances—later revealing he'd been dealing with bile duct cancer. He underwent a pancreaticoduodenectomy to address the issue, calling himself "a cancer survivor" in a Dec. 13 Instagram Live.
Moss has worked for ESPN since 2016, becoming closely associated with that network's football coverage through appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Football.
On the field, Moss is considered one of the best receivers in NFL history. He made four All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls over a 14-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.