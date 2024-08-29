Ranking the Best Skill-Position Groups of the 2024 NFL Season
The rosters are set. The games are about to start. The real ones, anyway.
Last season, we went through the 32 NFL teams and listed their talent at the skill positions from worst to best. Back then, our rankings started with the Arizona Cardinals and finished with the San Francisco 49ers.
But in between those two NFC West foes, there were plenty of surprises.
The Houston Texans were slotted at No. 31, and ended up being one of the league’s best offenses en route to the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks earned the fourth spot with big years expected from rookies Zach Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, only to see them turn in mediocre performances.
So which teams will shock us all this season, and which will fall below expectations? It’s difficult to say now, but here are the 32 groups of weapons, ranked for your mockery and enjoyment.
32. New England Patriots
Top weapons: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Demario Douglas, WR, Ja’Lynn Polk
If there’s ever an argument for letting No. 1 pick Drake Maye watch more than play this season, this group is it. The Patriots are bereft of talent on the perimeter, mostly relying on youngsters to make plays. It’s a recipe for Maye to lose his confidence, and that’s the last thing New England wants to happen with a young quarterback.
31. New York Giants
Top weapons: RB Devin Singletary, WR Malik Nabers, WR Jalin Hyatt
Daniel Jones isn’t good, but the Giants aren’t doing him any favors. The offensive line is still a huge question mark, but even when Jones is afforded time, he will be throwing to Nabers and not much else. New York also allowed Saquon Barkley to walk to a division rival and downgraded to Singletary.
30. Denver Broncos
Top weapons: RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Marvin Mims Jr.
The Bo Nix hype train is full steam ahead after an unbeaten preseason, but the Broncos played against nobody but backups. Now they’ll face real schemes and film study, along with first-stringers. That doesn’t bode well for an attack led by Sutton and Williams, without much in the way of additional firepower.
29. Los Angeles Chargers
Top weapons: RB Gus Edwards, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Quentin Johnston
The Chargers are a trendy pick to make the playoffs, and if that happens, it’ll be because of Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and a power ground game. Los Angeles has a nice back in Edwards but the receivers are light on talent and experience.
28. Washington Commanders
Top weapons: RB Brian Robinson, WR Terry McLaurin, TE Zach Ertz
McLaurin is one of the league’s most underrated players regardless of position, but the rest of the offense lacks punch. The Commanders are hoping rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels can elevate their playmakers, but after McLaurin, there’s little to work with beyond Ertz, an experienced tight end in his career twilight.
27. Carolina Panthers
Top weapons: RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Diontae Johnson, WR Adam Thielen
The Panthers were the NFL’s worst team last year and very well could be this year. Thielen is still a threat for 1,000 yards and Johnson is a dynamic playmaker, but Carolina doesn’t have a strong ground game to support second-year quarterback Bryce Young. It could get ugly. Again.
26. New Orleans Saints
Top weapons: RB Alvin Kamara, WR Chris Olave, WR Rashid Shaheed
Few offenses are more uninspiring than the Saints. Derek Carr is the ultimate game manager, and outside of Olave, he has a decent receiver in Shaheed and an aging back in Kamara. Last year, Shaheed and Kamara combined for 1,916 offensive yards. New Orleans may need more to play into January.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
Top weapons: RB Jaylen Warren, WR George Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth
The Steelers have reportedly been trying to land Brandon Aiyuk for months, and it makes sense. Outside of Pickens, who caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns last year, there’s little to speak of. Additionally, Pittsburgh declined Najae Harris’s fifth-year option.
24. Las Vegas Raiders
Top weapons: WR Davante Adams, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Brock Bowers
The Raiders might be a bit low here. They have an All-Pro wideout in Davante Adams and Meyers is a legitimate second option. Then there’s Bowers, a rookie tight end many believe will shine. However, the running game is a question, as is whether Bowers can immediately make an impact.
23. Buffalo Bills
Top weapons: RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir, TE Dalton Kincaid
We’re not used to seeing the Bills so low here, but they’re now without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Yes, they added rookie Keon Coleman and veteran Curtis Samuel, but the offense now goes through Cook and Kincaid. It’s not a terrible group, but it’s limited.
22. Dallas Cowboys
Top weapons: WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Brandin Cooks, TE Jake Ferguson
The Cowboys spent this offseason acting like adding talent isn’t their goal, and now has an offense that relies heavily on aging players alongside Lamb. While Lamb is a stud, Cooks turns 31 in September and has seen his yardage drop each of the past four years. The running game is headlined by two backs in Ezekiel Elliott and the newly signed Dalvin Cook who are past their prime, too.
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top weapons: WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, TE Cade Otton
As usual, Evans and Godwin will be doing the bulk of the work for the offense. However, we shouldn’t forget about Otton, who in 2023 caught 47 passes for 455 yards and three scores. He’s a valuable piece who could emerge as a real threat if given more opportunities.
20. Tennessee Titans
Top weapons: RB Tony Pollard, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Calvin Ridley
The Titans quietly have a lot of talent on the offensive side. General manager Ran Carthon added Ridley in free agency, pairing him with the ageless Hopkins. Both went over 1,000 receiving yards last season and could do it again, while Pollard helps ease the loss of Derrick Henry.
19. Indianapolis Colts
Top weapons: RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Josh Downs
Shane Steichen is one of the league’s brightest offensive minds, and he and QB Anthony Richardson have a nice set of tools to work with. Taylor remains an elite back when healthy, and the Colts can comfortably go three-wide now with Pittman, Downs and second-round rookie Adonai Mitchell. Look for Indianapolis to be more explosive than in years past.
18. New York Jets
Top weapons: RB Breece Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Mike Williams
How great the Jets’ offense can be largely comes down to health. Williams is an intriguing addition, but he played just three games before tearing his ACL last season. Wilson is the one to rely on, but he can’t do it alone. New York needs durable campaigns from Williams and Hall, let alone quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
Top weapons: RB Travis Etienne, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram
The Jaguars lost Ridley and replaced him with rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis. The big question in the backfield is whether Etienne can go from talented and productive to fulfilling his superstar potential. Jacksonville has a chance to be explosive, but the floor is also low.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Top weapons: RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers, TE Mark Andrews
The Ravens have a different look this season, not only up front but also in their weaponry. Running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are out, and Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernuay are gone, too. Of course, Henry is in, while tight end Isaiah Likely will see more time alongside Andrews.
15. Green Bay Packers
Top weapons: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Jayden Reed, WR Christian Watson
Green Bay was tough to rank, because the Packers are one of the few teams without a true superstar skill-position player, and yet a hoard of guys who could also go for 100-yard games. The receiver room is stacked with youth, including Reed, Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Also, don’t forget about Jacobs in the backfield, or Luke Musgrave at tight end.
14. Seattle Seahawks
Top weapons: RB Kenneth Walker III, WR DK Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett
The Seahawks are largely running their offense back from last year. Metcalf, Lockett and Smith-Njigba are the main receivers while Walker and Charbonnet are expected to carry the workload in the backfield. Seattle’s talent is legitimate, especially if youngsters such as Smith-Njigba and Walker can take big steps forward.
13. Cincinnati Bengals
Top weapons: RB Chase Brown, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins
This is a different group than in years past. No longer are Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon around, with an increased reliance on Higgins and Chase. That said, questions linger there as well, with Chase holding out all summer and Higgins playing on the franchise tag while demanding a trade.
12. Minnesota Vikings
Top weapons: RB Aaron Jones, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison
If J.J. McCarthy was healthy, the Vikings would be intriguing. Instead, Sam Darnold will be throwing to the top-tier duo of Jefferson and Addison, with T.J. Hockenson eventually getting back on the field after an ACL and MCL tear late last season. Finally, don’t count out Jones, who rushed for 4.6 yards per carry last season.
11. Arizona Cardinals
Top weapons: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Michael Wilson, TE Trey McBride
Arizona might not be a Super Bowl contender, but the offense should be fun. McBride broke out the second half of last season, putting a 1,000-yard campaign in play. Then there’s Wilson and Harrison on the perimeter, with Wilson adding 565 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, and Harrison coming in as one of the ballyhooed rookies in some time.
10. Atlanta Falcons
Top weapons: RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts
With Kirk Cousins under center, Atlanta might finally unlock the vast potential of its offense. Robinson starred as a rookie with 1,463 yards from scrimmage, while London posted 905 yards in his second year. Then there’s Pitts, who went over 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie but between injuries and usage, hasn’t been the same since.
9. Cleveland Browns
Top weapons: RB Nick Chubb, WR Amari Cooper, TE David Njoku
The big questions in Cleveland are whether Jerry Jeudy will be a high-end contributor, and when does Chubb come back from his gruesome knee injury? Few teams have more pure talent than the Browns, but lousy quarterback play and injuries have held them back. This could be a breakthrough year.
8. Kansas City Chiefs
Top weapons: RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, TE Travis Kelce
Despite winning consecutive Super Bowls, the Chiefs have revamped their skill position talent. Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy now highlight the receiver room, while Samaje Perine joins Pacheco in the backfield. Add in the reliable, future Hall of Famer Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City is once again loaded.
7. Detroit Lions
Top weapons: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, TE Sam LaPorta
Detroit has a litany of talent across the board, with the only question being the receiver opposite St. Brown. Otherwise, the Lions have a two-headed backfield monster in Gibbs and David Montgomery, while LaPorta is rounding into one of the league’s top tight ends. Factor in an elite offensive line, and Detroit is a legit powerhouse.
6. Chicago Bears
Top weapons: WR DJ Moore, WR Keenan Allen, WR Rome Odunze
This is a stark change from where the Bears were a year ago. Chicago has a trio of playmaking receivers with Moore, Allen and Odunze, while tight end Cole Kmet and running backs D’Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert pose problems for defenses. If Caleb Williams lives up to the hype, Chicago will score plenty.
5. Los Angeles Rams
Top weapons: RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua, WR Cooper Kupp
The Rams might have the best offense in football. The line is fantastic, Matthew Stafford is a top-10 quarterback (when healthy) and the weapons are good, too. Williams is an All-Pro candidate while Nacua is coming off one of the best rookie seasons ever for a receiver. Factor in Kupp, and Los Angeles could approach 30 points per game.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Top weapons: RB Saquon Barkley, WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith
General manager Howie Roseman continued to add around former All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, bringing in Barkley from the rival Giants before adding third-year receiver Jahan Dotson from the Commanders. If Philadelphia can rediscover its mojo from the first half of last season, the offense should be electric.
3. Miami Dolphins
Top weapons: RB De’Von Achane, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle
Nobody has more speed than the Dolphins. Nobody has more explosiveness with Hill and Waddle on the edges, alongside new addition Odell Beckham Jr. The big question is whether Miami and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can perform at optimum power against good teams and in bad weather. But the talent is undeniable.
2. Houston Texans
Top weapons: WR Stefon Diggs, WR Nico Collins, WR Tank Dell
In one year, the Texans have gone from a forgettable team to one of the best in the NFL. Diggs is the big trade acquisition of the offseason, and he joins Collins and Dell as the top targets along with tight end Dalton Schultz. Then there’s veteran Joe Mixon in the backfield with third-year runner Dameon Pierce. All the pieces are in place.
1. San Francisco 49ers
Top weapons: RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle
Nobody has a larger embarrassment of riches than the Niners, provided Aiyuk ends up staying in town. San Francisco can trot out an 11 personnel package which includes Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings at receiver, plus Kittle and McCaffrey. It’s a dominant group that has helped San Francisco reach four NFC title games and two Super Bowls in the past five seasons.