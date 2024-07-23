NFL's Ranking for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on Top-100 List Has Fans Riled Up
As has become an annual tradition of sorts, the NFL released a list of its Top 100 players based on their performance from the recent season, voted on by the league's athletes.
As much as the list's reveal has become tradition, equally so has the conversation surrounding it, as football fans nitpick each selection and question how certain star players received their respective ranking.
One of the most controversial rankings ahead of the 2024 season was that of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who came at No. 92 following his injury-riddled 2023 campaign.
Rodgers last year was heralded as the No. 51 player in the league, so he took a sharp decline between seasons. Still, fans weren't happy with his ranking considering he was on the field for all of four snaps in 2023, and they voiced their frustrations over the 40-year-old still making the cut despite a mostly absent campaign.
Rodgers and the Jets will open the 2024 campaign Sept. 9 with a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.