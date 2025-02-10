Ranking the Top 5 Commercials From Super Bowl LIX
Another Super Bowl is in the books. The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX via a complete and utter beatdown of Patrick Mahomes's Kansas City Chiefs; the final tally was 40-22, which makes the game seem closer than it actually was. Jalen Hurts won MVP as the Eagles took home their second championship in franchise history. And the 2024 NFL season has officially come to a close.
As always, one of the best parts of the Super Bowl experience was all the creative, funny, and generally enjoyable commercials that were played. Given how quickly the game turned into a blowout in favor of the Eagles, some fans may have had more fun watching the commercial breaks than the actual game.
This year there were a handful of spots that stood out amongst all the others in terms of quality— whether they were especially amusing, star-studded, or just really cool. Let's identify those five and break down what made them the cream of the crop.
Here are the five best commercials from Super Bowl LIX.
Best Super Bowl Commercials
5. Instacart "We're Here"
This one was basically an All-Star Super Bowl commercial advertisement. It had all the audience's favorite characters— the Old Spice guy on his horse, the Energizer Bunnies, Chester Cheetah of Cheetos fame, even Mr. Clean. It was a fun trip down memory lane and invoked a pleasant nostalgia without feeling like Instacart was trying too hard. Nothing fancy about this one, just a quality commercial.
4. Dunkin' Donuts "DunKings" Ft. Ben Affleck, Jeremy Strong, Bill Belichick
A rare sequel commercial, Dunkin' Donuts showed up with a loaded cast to this year's Super Bowl battle that delivered big-time. Ben Afflect and Casey Affleck are typically excellent as Guys From Boston. Jeremy Strong leaned into the meta by poking fun at his reputation for being a full-blown method actor. Even Bill Belichick and his girlfriend were there. One of the best parts of Super Bowl commercials is seeing what kind of wacky characters companies can pull together and nobody topped Dunkin' in that regard this year. And, of course, the commercial itself was what we've come to expect from the coffee magnate— clever, silly, and poked plenty of fun at Boston.
3. Mountain Dew Ft. Seal the Seal
Many would balk at including this ad spot on a list such as this because Seal the seal was ... discomforting to some viewers. Perhaps even many viewers. But the creativity to make Seal a seal allows Mountain Dew to earn a high ranking here. It resulted in one of those communal "what on earth are we all watching" experiences for the audience that make the Super Bowl so much fun. Seal's voice also remains tremendously soothing. An undeniably memorable ad spot.
2. Stella Artois Ft. Matt Damon, David Beckham
This was a fun one. The premise that Matt Damon and David Beckham are long-lost twin brothers was unique and amusing in equal measure. Both famous faces played their roles very well, and the details— such as Beckham being confused about Buffalo wings and Damon having an incredibly strong leg— indicated that some effort went into the concept. And the final line about Damon famous vs. Ben Affleck famous was a funny throw-in. All in all one of the better concepts executed on Super Bowl Sunday.
1. Nike's You Can't Win, So Win
Man, oh, man. Nike hadn't advertised during the big game since the late 1990s. They came back with a bang in 2025. The minute-long You Can't Win, So Win ad featured the biggest names in women's sports like Caitlin Clark, Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson, and Jordan Chiles. The voiceover was done by Doechii, fresh off a Grammy. And the message itself was legitimately goosebumps-inducing. It's tough to unseat the funny ads for the top spot in a Super Bowl commercials ranking, but the literal chills felt watching the final "You Can't Win, So Win" cut across the screen allows Nike to supersede everyone else this year.