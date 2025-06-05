Ranking Each NFL Team’s Top Offensive Triplets for 2025
The term “triplets” entered the NFL lexicon in the 1990s when the Dallas Cowboys were in the midst of an America’s Team dynasty.
From 1992 to ’95, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years, powered by a trio of top-tier talents: quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin, all of whom are now immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Going into 2025, each team would love to have their own version of those superstars, and some are closer than others. To that point, we’re ranking the triplets from 32 through the top spot, with quarterbacks having the most importance of the three.
Additionally, each set of triplets must include the starting quarterback, the lead back and the team’s best pass catcher, whether a wideout or tight end.
Let’s get to the list.
32. New Orleans Saints
Triplets: Spencer Rattler, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave
New Orleans is destined for a high pick in the 2026 draft, and the offense is a huge reason why. Between rookie Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Rattler, the quarterbacks are underwhelming. While Kamara and Olave have a good track record, they also have injury histories that have seen the pair miss 21 combined games over the past three years.
31. Cleveland Browns
Triplets: Joe Flacco, Quinshon Judkins, Jerry Jeudy
The Browns have one of the most depressing offenses in the league, largely because they have five quarterbacks on the roster, and none are the clear-cut starter. Flacco comes in after having had success in 2023 with Cleveland and now looks to a rookie back in Judkins and a receiving corps led by one main talent in Jeudy.
30. Tennessee Titans
Triplets: Cam Ward, Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley
Tennessee is turning to Ward after taking him with the No. 1 pick, and the rookie will be heavily reliant on a pair of vets in Pollard and Ridley. Both came over as free-agent signings last offseason and produced, with Pollard totaling 1,079 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while Ridley came on strong down the stretch with 1,017 receiving yards and four scores.
29. Carolina Panthers
Triplets: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Adam Thielen
Carolina could see this ranking improve significantly if Young improves at the rate he did over the second half of last year. Still, Young needs to prove plenty, and the Panthers don’t have a bonafide All-Pro talent on offense, although Hubbard is an effective back who ran for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.8 YPC in 2024. The wideouts are young, save for Thielen, who still produced at age 34 with 615 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games a season ago.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
Triplets: Mason Rudolph, Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf
Pittsburgh will shoot up the rankings if Aaron Rodgers joins the Black & Gold. Rudolph is holding this offense back as he’s a good backup but a poor starting option. Warren is a better back than some realize, having rushed for 4.3 YPC last year on 120 attempts. Metcalf is an enormous acquisition, coming off a year in Seattle where he posted 66 receptions for 992 yards over 15 games.
27. Indianapolis Colts
Triplets: Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr.
If the Colts could get anything out of the quarterback position, they’d probably be a playoff team. The problem? Their top options are Daniel Jones and Richardson. Richardson had more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (7) last year and completed 47.7% of his attempts. The offense has real talent led by Taylor, who rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and Pittman, who caught 69 passes for 808 yards in 2024.
26. New York Jets
Triplets: Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson
New York is starting over with Fields taking over under center. He has some veteran faces as his top options in Hall and Wilson. Despite rancid quarterback play for much of his career, Wilson has been one of the league’s top receivers since entering the league three years ago, posting 101 catches, 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Hall is a quality player in his own right, rushing for 876 yards and five scores last season.
25. Denver Broncos
Triplets: Bo Nix, RJ Harvey, Cortland Sutton
The Broncos have to be thrilled with Nix’s rookie season. The Oregon product helped Denver to a surprise playoff berth with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. However, there are legitimate questions about his supporting cast, including having a rookie in Harvey leading the backfield while Sutton is the only proven producer on the outside. Sutton had an excellent 2024 with 81 catches, 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.
24. New England Patriots
Triplets: Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs
The Patriots are jumpstarting their franchise with Maye and coach Mike Vrabel as their leading men. Maye was superb as a rookie, with 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts), especially considering his lack of support. He’ll have a new top receiver in Diggs this year, who is coming off a year in which he caught 47 passes for 496 yards in eight games before sustaining a torn ACL.
23. New York Giants
Triplets: Russell Wilson, Tyrone Tracy, Malik Nabers
This isn’t a trio that will get the Giants to the Super Bowl, or likely even the playoffs, but it’s better than what the team has been trotting out in recent years. Nabers is a burgeoning superstar after posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, while Wilson is basically Joe Montana compared to Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. Tracy is also a solid back after registering 839 yards and five touchdowns on 4.4 YPC last year.
22. Seattle Seahawks
Triplets: Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle traded away Geno Smith and DK Metcalf this offseason. In Smith’s place is Darnold, who comes over from Minnesota after posting an MVP-caliber season with 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He’ll be bolstered by the running of Walker, who rushed for 573 yards and seven scores in 11 games last year. Watch for Smith-Njigba to continue ascending after posting 100 catches for 1,130 yards in 2024.
21. Chicago Bears
Triplets: Caleb Williams, D’Andre Swift, DJ Moore
The Bears hope to make a seismic jump in coach Ben Johnson’s first year, and much of those hopes will rely on the offense stepping up. Last season, Williams was solid yet unspectacular with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, while Swift was a quality free-agent addition with 959 yards and six scores. Moore was also good with 98 catches, 966 yards and six touchdowns of his own.
20. Las Vegas Raiders
Triplets: Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers
The Raiders will look much different in 2025, having changed a litany of the personnel on offense and defense. Nobody will be more crucial than Smith, who started for three seasons with the Seahawks. His primary weapon is Jeanty, the No. 5 pick, who will try to revive the league’s worst rushing attack from a year ago. Then there’s Bowers, who earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie with 112 catches, 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
19. Atlanta Falcons
Triplets: Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London
The Falcons are turning the page to Penix, who started the last three games of last season after replacing Kirk Cousins. Penix has talent around him, including Robinson in the backfield, who rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. On the outside, Atlanta has a few legit weapons, but London is the best of the bunch, having caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and 10 scores last year.
18. Minnesota Vikings
Triplets: J.J. McCarthy, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson
This all comes down to McCarthy who, because of a torn meniscus in his rookie season, has yet to throw an NFL pass. If McCarthy is even solid, the Vikings have one of the best trios led by Jefferson, who has become a consistent top-three performer at his position. Last season, Jefferson caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Jones tacked on 1,138 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his first campaign with the Vikings.
17. Miami Dolphins
Triplets: Tua Tagovailoa, De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill
This could be the last year we see Hill in a Dolphins jersey. In 2024, Hill failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his nine-year career, mainly because Tagovailoa, again, had injuries, being sidelined for six games. On the ground, Achane was terrific, rushing for 907 yards and six touchdowns on 4.5 YPC.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
Triplets: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville struggled last year but could be in for an offensive renaissance with Liam Coen on the sideline. Lawrence is looking to rebound from 2,045 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games, while Etienne had just 558 rushing yards and two scores. Thomas was brilliant as a rookie with 87 catches, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns despite poor quarterback play.
15. Green Bay Packers
Triplets: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed
The Packers don’t have any superstars, but they’re above average at each of the three spots. Love is on a big-money deal, having led the Packers to the playoffs each of the past two years. Jacobs came over on a four-year contract and immediately paid off, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Then there’s Reed, who led the team with 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
14. Los Angeles Chargers
Triplets: Justin Herbert, Najee Harris, Ladd McConkey
It’s hard to know what to make of the Chargers. Herbert failed to throw for 4,000 yards for the second consecutive year but also tossed 23 touchdowns against three interceptions. In the backfield, Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton will form a tough tandem, with the veteran Harris having rushed for 1,043 yards and six scores last year in Pittsburgh. Then there’s McConkey, who as a rookie notched 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven scores.
13. Dallas Cowboys
Triplets: Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb
The Cowboys will be hoping Prescott can stay healthy. He’s capable of eclipsing 4,500 passing yards, as he’s done twice before, including as the MVP runner-up in 2023. If that’s the case, it’ll mean another huge season for Lamb, who earned a massive payday last offseason. In ’24, Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite an uneven quarterback situation.
12. Washington Commanders
Triplets: Jayden Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., Terry McLaurin
If the Commanders had a better run game, they would be very high on the list. Washington saw Daniels become a revelation as a rookie, totaling 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, while running for another 891 yards and six scores. McLaurin is also one of the league’s top receivers, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, as the Commanders reached the NFC title game.
11. Arizona Cardinals
Triplets: Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride
If Arizona is going to make the playoffs in the third year of coach Jonathan Gannon’s regime, it’ll be because the offense takes wing. Murray accounted for 4,423 total yards last season, with McBride hauling in 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. Conner accounted for 1,094 yards on the ground on 4.6 YPC and eight touchdowns, rounding out Arizona’s attack.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Triplets: Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans
The Buccaneers are underrated nationally, but they’re stacked on offense. Mayfield has been brilliant in Tampa, throwing for 8,544 yards and 69 touchdowns across two years, both times winning the NFC South. Last year, Irving stormed onto the scene as a rookie and totaled 1,122 rushing yards on 5.4 YPC with eight touchdowns, while Evans posted his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season.
9. Buffalo Bills
Triplets: Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir
Buffalo’s offense will always be top-shelf because of its MVP quarterback in Allen and its tremendous offensive line. Allen accounted for 40 total touchdowns in 2024, while Cook registered 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and Shakir dominated the slot with 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns. Although those numbers aren’t Pro Bowl-esque, Shakir posted a drop rate of 1.2%, fourth-lowest of any receiver with at least 100 targets.
8. Kansas City Chiefs
Triplets: Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice
Mahomes is a perennial MVP candidate, coming off his worst season with 3,928 yards and 26 passing touchdowns across 16 starts, while Pacheco and Rice combined for just 11 appearances. Pacheco ran for 935 yards and seven scores on 4.6 YPC in 2023 but averaged only 3.7 YPC last year. Rice had a blistering 24 catches and 288 yards through three games before tearing his ACL in Week 4.
7. San Francisco 49ers
Triplets: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle
If San Francisco can stay healthy, expect its offense to return to top-end form. Purdy has a new contract and is hoping to bounce back from a relatively down year, going for 3,864 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 games. McCaffrey is also trying to rebound after playing in just four games, while Kittle is coming off a fantastic campaign of 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
6. Houston Texans
Triplets: C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Nico Collins
The Texans didn’t live up to their offseason hype, but their offense remains full of excellent weaponry. Stroud had a bit of a statistical sophomore slump, but that’s largely because the offensive line was atrocious, allowing the league’s third-most sacks. Stroud still managed to throw for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Collins totaled 1,006 yards in 12 games.
5. Detroit Lions
Triplets: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown
Goff’s season was marred by his disastrous performance in the NFC divisional round, but his regular season was elite, with 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 72.4% of his attempts. His top target was St. Brown, who paced Detroit with 115 receptions, 1,263 yards and 12 scores. Then there’s Gibbs, a top-tier weapon who contributed 1,929 all-purpose yards and a league-high 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Triplets: Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati has the NFL’s most dynamic offense, and Burrow and Chase lead the way. Despite missing the playoffs in 2024, Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Chase won the NFL’s receiver triple crown with 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. Brown is also a threat, showcased by his 990 rushing yards and seven scores.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Triplets: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua
Few teams are more dangerous offensively than the Rams. Stafford is aging at 37, but he still has a prodigious arm that threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 16 games last year. He’s surrounded by elite talent, headlined by Williams and Nacua, with the former amassing 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and the latter nabbing 79 receptions for 990 yards in just 11 contests.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Triplets: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown
The Eagles have a strong case for the top spot, especially after romping through the playoffs en route to the team’s second Super Bowl victory. While Hurts failed to throw for 3,000 yards in 2024, he still accounted for 32 touchdowns. Barkley had an MVP-caliber year with 2,005 rushing yards, taking home Offensive Player of the Year honors. Factor in Brown, who is a top-10 receiver most years, and Philadelphia is loaded.
1. Baltimore Ravens
Triplets: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers
No team has a better trio than the Ravens. Jackson is a two-time MVP and three-time first-team All-Pro, while Henry is coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage. In Flowers, Baltimore has a top-end target with 1,059 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.